Sameer Wankhede will continue to supervise Aryan Khan's drugs case; Reports

With each passing day, the Aryan Khan case is taking new twists and turns every day. The drugs on cruise case are coming up with new hidden aspects every time. Well, not only Aryan Khan but NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede too is in trouble after he was accused of extortion charges. Reportedly a five-member NCB team from Delhi, led by deputy director Gyaneshwar Singh arrived in the city on Wednesday to record Wankhede’s statements. The latest reports suggest that he will continue to supervise the Aryan Khan case.

According to reports in ANI, a senior NVB official has said that Narcotics Control Bureau’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede will continue to supervise the case of drugs seizure from a cruise liner until something adverse is found against him in the vigilance inquiry. Wankhede was interrogated for almost 3 hours by a five-member NCB team from Delhi. Till now nothing has been found against him. Apparently, Prabhakar Sail the witness in the drug case and bodyguard to K P Gosavi had mentioned in the affidavit about an Rs 8 crore payoff to be made to Sameer. But, according to sources, Sameer has denied these allegations. Meanwhile, Pune police has issued a lookout notice against Gosavi against whom there are criminal cases pending.

Talking about Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, no conclusion has been drawn as of now. His bail hearing was adjourned by the High Court till today. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to stay updated about the results in the Aryan Khan bail hearing.

