Sameera Reddy on postpartum depression: Couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after my first child

Sameera Reddy has opened up about struggling with postpartum depression. Sameera has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time now. However, she is certainly not away from the limelight. The actress is quite active on social media, and often shares glimpses of her life with her family and kids. Sameera has been quite vocal about issues like mental health and body image. Her candid and honest posts often leave fans and netizens inspired. She continuously advocates for mental health awareness and her latest post on Instagram follows the same trajectory.

Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression

Last night, Sameera Reddy took to the photo-and-video sharing application and posted a collage of two throwback photos. In the first photo, she can be seen sitting down a chair, as she holds her baby boy in her arms, while some one placed a coconut on her head for a ritual. In the other photo, Sameera is seen standing, with her son in her arms. Sharing this collage, she wrote a thoughtful note in the caption stating that mental health is real even if people cannot see it. She also opened up about facing postpartum depression after the birth of her first child.

“For me Postpartum stress was hard and i did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed . The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest (red heart emoji) (bandaid emoji). I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves (red heart emoji) You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important,” a part of her caption read.

Sameera ended the note by listing down a few ways one could deal with postpartum depression and take care of their mental health. This included steps like getting 8 hours of sleep, decluttering one’s space, exercising, being mindful of what we eat, among others.

Sameera Reddy shares PICS from ‘lowest’ phase of her life

Sameera Reddy tied the knot with Akshai Varde in 2014. In 2015, they welcomed their son Hans in 2015, and had their daughter Nyra in 2019.