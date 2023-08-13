Sameera Reddy reveals how industry ‘friends’ ignored her when she asked them for shout-outs on social media

Sameera Reddy is one of the versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. Her unique way of portraying characters captivates fans' hearts. The actress made a comeback not in the lights-camera-action world but on social media. She enjoys millions of followers. What makes her one of a kind is, Sameera never shies away from embracing her authentic self and advocating for others to find self-acceptance. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how he industry friends ignore her when she asked for shout-outs on social media.

Sameera Reddy reveals industry 'friends' ignored her when she asked them for shout-outs on social media

In an interview with Janice Sequeira. Sameera Reddy who loves to call herself Messy Mama spoke about the challenges she faced while striving to make a comeback and reconnect with her fans and how her old industry friends ignored her when she asked them for shout-outs on social media.

The actress said, "When I decided to come back and speak again, I was already very late to the Instagram space. I was appalled because exactly what I was trying to combat was what was happening. Everything was about ‘the grass is so green and beautiful.’ It was all about the best angles and filters. I was very uncomfortable."

Revealing how she wanted to be authentic to herself, Sameera added, "I wanted to express that I experience anxiety attacks and struggle to cope with them. I find myself crying every week, questioning if I’m an imposter. I wonder about my body image, whether I’m truly fat or thin. I simply wanted to streamline and convey that this is who I am, having both good days and really tough ones.”

Recalling how some of her old industry people ignore her when the actress approached them for shout-outs on social media. Sameera said, "I started reaching out to people asking them if they could do shout-outs. But, nobody did. People just ignored me. And these are people who, when I was at the top of my game, were ‘friends’.”

Meanwhile, Sameera debuted with the 2002 romantic action movie Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan. She has worked with superstars such as Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Ajith Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jr NTR, Suriya, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and Saif Ali Khan in different languages.

