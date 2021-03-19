Sameera Reddy shares ‘imperfectly perfect’ throwback PHOTO from teenage days when she was on the heavier side

Sameera took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her from her teenage days when she was on the heavier side and was a victim of hurtful comments.

Sameera Reddy is an avid social media user. She often shares interesting posts on her social media handle. The actress also shares some fitness tips with her fans. Now recently, Sameera took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her from her teenage days when she used to stammer and was on the heavier side. Along with the picture, she has also penned a thoughtful note. The actress has mentioned in her post that it was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments she used to receive during those days.

In the throwback picture, Sameera can be seen donning a checkered shirt and posing for the camera. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same . It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect.”

She also added, “But looking back haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate #imperfectlyperfect #consciousparenting #throwbackthursday.”

Take a look at Sameera Reddy’s latest post here:

On the work front, Sameera has made her Bollywood acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan in 2002. She has also starred in films like Darna Mana Hai, Musafir and Race. Sameera was last seen in Prakash Jha’s 2012 political drama Chakravyuh alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sameera Reddy reveals how she was once replaced by a starkid: Producer hid the truth from me

Credits :Sameera Reddy Instagram

Share your comment ×