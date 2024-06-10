Sameera Reddy talks about dealing with pressure to get b--b job at peak of her career: 'So many people kept saying...'

Sameera Reddy was one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in the early 2000s. She featured as a lead heroine in some of the big Bollywood films but eventually decided to quit acting and stay away from the limelight.

She has now opened up about the time when she was asked to go through a b*east enhancement procedure.

Sameera Reddy on the pressure of going through b**b job

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Sameera Reddy opened up about the time when she was at the peak of her Bollywood career and was under pressure to get a b**b job. "Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin." (Sameera, everyone is doing it, why not you?) she recalled being told by so many people.

Talking about how she managed to stay away from going under the knife, she said that the right company helped her stay strong to her rules. Sameera also added that she doesn't judge people who want to have plastic surgery or botox. However she made her point that 'what works for me is internally fixing myself.'

Sameera on breaking negative stereotypes around the relationship between mother and daughters-in-law

Back in 2021, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sameera along with her mother-in-law Manjri Varde shared how they have always maintained an easy relationship with each other. Manjari said that she believes in giving freedom to children and doesn't interfere in her son's life.

Sameera also revealed that her relationship with her mother-in-law improved during lockdown. "We go with the thought process which is women supporting women. As a woman, if I have her back and she has mine, we can only uplift each other. We're not here to pull each other down," said the former actress.

Sameera Reddy's work front

Sameera Reddy started her career in the entertainment industry by featuring in music videos of Pankaj Udhas's Aur Ahista and Jagjit Singh's Tere Aane Ki Jab Khabar Mehke. She made her debut as a Bollywood actress in 2002 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya opposite Sohail Khan.

Later she was featured in several major films like Darna Mana Hai, Plan, Musafir, No Entry, Fool N Final, Race, De Dana Dan, and more. Her last Hindi film was Tezz in 2012. In 2013, she featured in the Kannada film Varadhanayaka and quit acting after it.

