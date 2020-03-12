Sameera Reddy wins over the internet as she aces 'flip the switch challenge' with her mother in law; VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sameera Reddy is the latest Bollywood celeb to ace the 'flip the switch challenge' on social media. She is joined by her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde in completing the challenge.

When it comes to social media, our beloved Bollywood celebs never miss the chance to share bits and pieces related to their lives on the same. Right from posing for family pictures to hitting the gym, they like to share each and everything on the internet thereby grabbing everyone’s attention. Recently, an ongoing trend has become quite popular among celebs on social media which is called ‘flip the switch’ challenge. Many of them have already shared videos of the same.

The challenge involves one individual grooving to the beats of a song whole another one films him or her. After some time, both the individuals trade their clothes and roles too! Sameera Reddy is the latest Bollywood celeb to try out this challenge and the best part is that she is accompanied by her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde in doing the same. The actress has shared a video of completing the challenge on her Instagram handle which has instantly become viral for all the obvious reasons.

Check out the video below:

As we can see in the video, Sameera is seen dancing to the beats of a song while her mother-in-law records everything on the camera. After some time, the latter trades places with Sameera and aces the dance steps like a pro! On the professional front, Sameera Reddy has chosen to remain away from the limelight for quite some time. However, she often shares pictures with her family members on social media that grabs everyone’s attention.

