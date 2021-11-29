Samir Soni on divorce with first wife Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar: We could have given it more time

Prolific actor Samir Soni is married to actress Neelam Kothari although his first marriage was with Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar. Samir in a chat with Times Now revealed that he only knew Rajlakshmi for three months before the couple tied the knot. The actor also revealed that his divorce was finalized on the same night as his debut movie had premiered. Unfortunately, on the same night, he learned that most of his portions shot for the film had not made the cut. Besides acting, Samir has now turned into an author as well, releasing his memoir – My Experiments With Silence: The Diary of an Introvert.

Speaking about his first marriage, Samir said, “Don't jump into anything too soon and don’t jump out of it too soon. Because you got to give it time and we did not. Once you kind of fall in love, you think everything should be hunky-dory but living together is tough and you don’t know what things will be like. We knew each other only for three months really.” Samir also mentioned that he feels their marriage should have been given more time as it lasted only for 6 months.

Speaking about the night of his divorce, Samir said, “That’s a night I can never forget in my life. It was a double whammy for me. In my personal life, I felt like I had failed because I was not keen on the divorce. I thought we could have given it more time because we were just married for six months, so you kind of interpret that as a failure on your part.”

Also Read| Samir Soni recalls his last meeting with friend Sameer Sharma; Says ‘I still can’t believe that he has gone’