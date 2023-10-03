Samir Soni recalls his starstruck moment after meeting Baghban co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini

The movie Baghban, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, was released two decades ago and resonated with many Indian families. In the film, Amitabh and Hema portrayed parents to four sons who evade their duties when their parents choose to live with them upon their father's retirement. Recently, Samir Soni, who portrayed one of the sons in the film, shared his experiences of working with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. He revealed that he was left starstruck when he first met them, and due to the substantial screen time he had with Amitabh Bachchan, he now regards the superstar as a father figure.

Samir Soni recalls his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan during Baghban

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Samir Soni recalled his initial meeting with Amitabh Bachchan and explained what helped them become more comfortable with each other. He shared, “I introduced myself and told him that I was playing one of the sons. He mockingly gave me a dirty look saying, ‘Hmmm…you are the one.’ I said, ‘Yes. I am sorry’ (laughs)! That broke the ice.”

The actor mentioned that during breaks in filming, Amitabh Bachchan would share anecdotes from his movies, such as Sholay, to the cast. “I feel like he’s my father. Whenever I meet him, I touch his feet. He always invites us to the Diwali party at his residence,” he added.

Samir also mentioned that when he spots Amitabh Bachchan alone at a party, he always ensures to stand beside him. “If I see him alone in a party, I’ll always stand next to him. Sometimes, he would say, ‘Samir, go. I am okay’. I would reply, ‘Nahin sir. Main yahan se hilne waala nahin hoon jab tak aap nahin jaate’ (No sir, I won’t move till the time you are here). That is the respect he commands,” he said.

Samir Soni went on to describe a moment from the movie's filming involving an emotional scene between their characters. He said, “Then there was a scene where I say ‘Aapne hamare liye kiya hi kya hai.’ The moment I finish my dialogue, Amit ji would throw a pillow at me.”

Samir Soni recalls his first meeting with Hema Malini

Samir Soni expressed his admiration for Hema Malini when he saw her for the first time. During their first scene together, he requested her permission to hug her on screen, which was a moment he treasured. He said, “In the first rehearsal, I tentatively hugged Amit ji but I hesitated to hug Hema ji. I asked Hema ji, ‘If you don’t mind, instinctively I feel I should hug you as well as you are playing my mother. Do you mind?’ She replied, ‘Yes, no problem.’ I also told myself, ‘If I keep thinking that they are Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, I’ll never be able to act’.”

The cast of Baghban also included Paresh Rawal, Lillete Dubey, Divya Dutta, and Salman Khan as well.

