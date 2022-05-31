Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar reveals Aditya Chopra invested 2 years on VFX work of the film

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has invested two years on VFX to make the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' into a visual extravaganza.

Akshay says, "Retelling the legend of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen is a huge task for any producer, director or an actor like me."

"From the word go, we were sure that we will tell his life story in its full glory because we were honouring the courage and sacrifice of the mighty king who stood up against the merciless invader Mohammad of Ghor to protect our country."

He adds, "Elaborate war sequences were designed keeping in mind that audiences should have the biggest and the best theatrical experience when they step in to watch the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan unfold before their eyes.

"Expansive sets were created and we shot in majestic locations to add as much visual appeal as possible. We want this film to be the grandest tribute to the fearless king."

Akshay shared that the VFX adds magic to the movie-watching experience and that the makers knew they could scale up the film.

"The pandemic resulted in this team getting about 2 years to work on the footage. So, you can only imagine the scale that has been achieved through VFX. I can't wait for people to see the film because it is truly a visual extravaganza for audiences to be thoroughly entertained!"

'Samrat Prithviraj' has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

