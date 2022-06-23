Samrat Prithviraj director disappointed with film’s failure; Says his belief in Akshay Kumar is unshakeable

Akshay Kumar’s recent release Samrat Prithviraj, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and marked former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar’s big Bollywood debut, failed to create a buzz at the box office. In fact, the period drama had left the audience brimming with an opinion. And now, Samrat Prithviraj director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi has reacted to the criticism his movie has been facing and admitted being disappointed with the box office failure of Akshay Kumar’s period drama.

During his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Dwivedi stated, “There’s a section which thinks they have to correct everything! Unhe iss baat se takleef hai ki film mein log tilak kyun laga rahe hain, auratein bindi kyun nahi laga rahi hain. But the visual ornaments which we see women wearing in pictures, that’s a European tradition! But these people got further annoyed when I tried to set the record straight”. He also reacted to reports projecting his recent remarks that the audience boycotted the film due to things Akshay did in the past and clarified that his belief in Khiladi Kumar is unshakable. Dwivedi expressed his disappointment towards people twisting his words.

Furthermore, Dwivedi also reacted to reports claiming Aditya Chopra has blamed Akshay Kumar’s lack of dedication citing the use of fake moustaches for Samrat Prithviraj’s failure. To this, the director clarified saying the YRF head honcho has never made any such statement and that he is quite happy with the film and Akshay’s performance. Interestingly, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be collaborating with Akshay for Ram Set and Oh My God 2. He will be associated with the projects as a creative producer.

