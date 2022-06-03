Samrat Prithviraj Live Updates: Early reviews, box office collection of Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar’s film.

Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen with the release of Yash Raj Production, Samrat Prithviraj, which is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Advance bookings for the film opened 5 days prior to the release. However, the response hasn't been great.

The advances so far suggest a single-digit start, but we have seen it with Akshay Kumar films in the past when spot bookings have been good, taking the film in the double-digit range. We expect the film to start anywhere in the range of Rs 10 to 12 crore, expecting a good response in the spot bookings.