Samrat Prithviraj Live Updates: Early reviews, box office collection of Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar’s film
After his film Sooryavanshi resurrected theatres in 2021, Akshay Kumar is returning to the big screen today. Samrat Prithviraj starring him and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles releases across Indian screens today. From After his film Sooryavanshi resurrected theatres in 2021, Akshay Kumar is returning to the big screen today. Samrat Prithviraj starring him and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles releases across Indian screens today. From early reviews to the period drama's box office prediction, stay tuned to Pinkvilla's live updates on Samrat Prithviraj's release day.
June 3, 2022, 08:36 am IST
Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Prediction
Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen with the release of Yash Raj Production, Samrat Prithviraj, which is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Advance bookings for the film opened 5 days prior to the release. However, the response hasn't been great.
The advances so far suggest a single-digit start, but we have seen it with Akshay Kumar films in the past when spot bookings have been good, taking the film in the double-digit range. We expect the film to start anywhere in the range of Rs 10 to 12 crore, expecting a good response in the spot bookings.
