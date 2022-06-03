Samrat Prithviraj’s Manushi Chhillar on age gap with Akshay Kumar: Our characters also had an age difference

Akshay Kumar’s massive fan following is in for a massive treat today. After all, his much talked about period drama Samrat Prithviraj, which features the superstar in the titular role, has hit the theatres today. Interestingly, this Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial also marks former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar’s big Bollywood debut and her chemistry with Akshay has already become the talk of the town. But apart from the intriguing trailer and the lead pair’s chemistry, Akshay and Manushi’s age gap has also got everyone brimming with an opinion.

Recently, during her conversation with the Indian Express, Manushi was quizzed about this age gap to which the former beauty queen emphasised that her and Akshay’s respective characters in the movie also had an age gap. Manushi emphasised that age is not a matter of concern, instead, the cast should be appropriate and the actor should look like the character. “You’re a good actor if you’re able to look (close to your character). Your director plays an important role in it too because he has to present you in a certain way. You have to look the age of the character you’re portraying, that’s more important than the actual age of the actor. In the future, I’m sure that I’ll play characters much older or younger than me, but as long as I am able to convince people that I am the character, then I have done my job,” the newcomer was quoted saying.

Apart from Akshay and Manushi, Samrat Prithviraj also features Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manav Vij in the lead. As the team has been pinning high hopes for the period drama, they have left no stone unturned to promote the movie. Recently, Akshay, Manushi and Chandraprakash Dwivedi were seen visiting Somnath Temple to seek blessings for the movie along with Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag. Later, they were also seen visiting the Rajput king’s fort Rai Pithora in Delhi to honour the valour Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

