Samrat Prithviraj Trailer 2: Meet Akshay Kumar as the 'Son of Hindustan' vowing to fulfil his duties as king

Akshay Kumar has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy of his upcoming period film Samrat Prithviraj. The movie will feature the Khiladi Kumar in the titular role opposite Manushi Chhillar who is making her big Bollywood debut with this Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial. Samrat Prithviraj is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and while fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers have unveiled a new trailer of the movie which has Akshay winning hearts with his portrayal of ‘son of Hindustan’.

The over one minute trailer had Akshay Kumar vowing to protect his motherland till the last breath. He looked every bit regal as Samrat Prithviraj as he celebrated the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The new trailer came comes with new unseen moments from the movie which has added to the audience’s excitement. Talking about the trailer, Akshay wrote, “The second trailer, ‘Aakhri Hindu Samrat’ of Samrat Prithviraj is out and hopefully it will increase the audiences’ excitement to watch the film this Friday. This new trailer has new visuals from the film and reveals new moments that I absolutely love”.

Watch the new trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithiviraj:

Furthermore, Akshay pinned high hopes for his first period drama. “ Samrat Prithviraj was one of our bravest kings who didn’t get his due and I feel this is a film that had to be made to salute his spirit and valour,” he added. To note, Akshay Kumar, Manushi and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi will also be visiting Somnath Temple in Varanasi with Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag to seek blessings for their movie. They will later visit his fort Rai Pithora in Delhi and place the flag there to honour the Rajput king’s valour. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manav Vij, Samrat Prithviraj will be releasing on June 3 this year.

Also Read: Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar reveals having goosebumps throughout the narration; Says ‘It is an honour to…’