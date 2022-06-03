Samrat Prithviraj Twitter Reactions: Fans think Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar did their best, give 4 stars

Samrat Prithviraj has finally hit the theatres today. It is among the most-awaited films of 2022. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and produced by Yash Raj Films, backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the titular character, while Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar is playing the role of Sanjogita, which also marks her debut in Bollywood. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar among other important characters.

Now, as the movie has finally hit the cinemas it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. The period drama has been receiving mixed feedback with Akshay fans calling it a good watch. A user wrote: "#SamratPrithvirajReview. Soul of #PrithvirajChauhan himself wanted #AkshayKumar to be in his Role.#AkshayKumar and #ManushiChhillar is heaven Made Jodi for the character. 5 out 5. Go and Watch the valour of #samratPrithiviraj. Bow down to the #DrChandraprakashDwivedi.

While another user tweeted, "@ManushiChhillar stellar performance playing a character associated with such high historic heritage feeling and emotions could not have been easy @akshaykumar brings out his Best as SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ CHAUHAN @SonuSood Nicely done," a third user also wrote: "#SamratPrithviraj is an amazing film. Performances are excellent. Screenplay is excellent. Script is excellent. Music is excellent. Climax is amazing goosebumps. Go and watch it in theaters."

Here's how netizens have reacted to Samrat Prithviraj:

Akshay and Manushi's film, Samrat Prithviraj went on the floors in 2019 and now, has finally hit the theatres after getting delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

