Samuel Haokip on Sanjana Sanghi's delayed reply over #MeToo claims: She claims she was in US without network

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and former teammate Samuel Haokip is opening up about various unknown details about the actor's life. In a latest interview with ETimes, he addressed the #MeToo allegations that were leveled against the actor. Earlier, Sushant's TV director and friend Kushal Zaveri had called out Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi for her delayed response. Samuel, too, addressed the same.

He said that Sanjana claimed to not have network. "#MeToo by Sanjana Sanghi, if it's proper then I understand, and if it's not true and just propaganda spread by someone, then she should have just spoken about it. But then she claims that she was in the States and there was no network. We live in this 21st century where we can get free wifi in foreign locations as well," Samuel said.

He added, "It was such a big allegation on Sushant and this movie, so Sanjana should have cleared it. People might not be talking about it as it's not related to the CBI probe angle but this is something that I want to know as even I need a closure. If something like this can happen with Sushant then am such a small person."

When asked if he was satisfied with CBI taking over the case, Samuel said, "I am happy as it has been a while since Sushant's fans from all over the world have been asking for a CBI probe in the matter and it's not just for the family but also for the accused people as well. Once the truth comes out then all these fans and the family will get closure. And this verdict is one step towards closure, especially for the family."

Taking to Instagram, Samuel suggested in his latest post that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant were completely in love but they went their separate ways when Sonchiriya flopped. Take a look at his post:

