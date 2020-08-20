  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samuel Haokip on Sanjana Sanghi's delayed reply over #MeToo claims: She claims she was in US without network

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput's TV director and friend Kushal Zaveri had called out Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi for her delayed response. Samuel, too, addressed the same.
35945 reads Mumbai
News,Sanjana Sanghi,Sushant Singh Rajput Case,Samuel HaokipSamuel Haokip on Sanjana Sanghi's delayed reply over #MeToo claims: She claims she was in US without network.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and former teammate Samuel Haokip is opening up about various unknown details about the actor's life. In a latest interview with ETimes, he addressed the #MeToo allegations that were leveled against the actor. Earlier, Sushant's TV director and friend Kushal Zaveri had called out Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi for her delayed response. Samuel, too, addressed the same. 

He said that Sanjana claimed to not have network. "#MeToo by Sanjana Sanghi, if it's proper then I understand, and if it's not true and just propaganda spread by someone, then she should have just spoken about it. But then she claims that she was in the States and there was no network. We live in this 21st century where we can get free wifi in foreign locations as well," Samuel said. 

He added, "It was such a big allegation on Sushant and this movie, so Sanjana should have cleared it. People might not be talking about it as it's not related to the CBI probe angle but this is something that I want to know as even I need a closure. If something like this can happen with Sushant then am such a small person."

When asked if he was satisfied with CBI taking over the case, Samuel said, "I am happy as it has been a while since Sushant's fans from all over the world have been asking for a CBI probe in the matter and it's not just for the family but also for the accused people as well. Once the truth comes out then all these fans and the family will get closure. And this verdict is one step towards closure, especially for the family."

Taking to Instagram, Samuel suggested in his latest post that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant were completely in love but they went their separate ways when Sonchiriya flopped. Take a look at his post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We accept the love we think we deserve -Stephen Chbosky

A post shared by Samuel Haokip (@jamlenpao) on

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip were snapped at the airport in Jan 2019

Credits :Etimes

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Didi, USA mein they na, Amazon jungles mein toh nahi ki signal problem ho jaaye

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This Sanjana person will forever be associated with being the one who let people believe the false me-too charges against SSR.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement