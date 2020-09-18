  1. Home
Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Basit Parihar’s bail plea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case adjourned till Sept 29

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated, it was reported that Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Basit Parihar, who have been arrested by NCB, had applied for bail in the High Court.
130486 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 05:33 am
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continues to come up with new developments by the day and has been making the headlines since the beginning. While the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the illegal drugs angle, the agency had arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, late actor’s personal assistant Samuel Miranda, househelp Dipesh Sawant and alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar in the case. While NCB has been interrogating the accused, it is reported that Samuel, Dipesh and Basit had moved to High Court for bail.

And now as per a recent development, the Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Samuel, Dipesh and Basit today. According to media reports, the next hearing will take place on September 29. Earlier, Rhea, Showik, Dipesh, Samuel, Basit along with another alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra has applied for bail in a special court. However, their plea was rejected. It was reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau had opposed their bail plea in the court. Apparently, Rhea and Showik didn’t move to High Court for their bail as of now.

Meanwhile, NCB has busted another drug racket and has arrested a drug dealer Rahil Visharam who is allegedly linked to Rhea’s brother Showik who is already arrested in the drug case. Along with nabbing Rahil, the report reveals that the NCB also seized the popular recreational drug Malana cream and cash worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Apart from Showik, Rahil also is allegedly linked to Anuj Keshwani who was nabbed by the NCB earlier.

Also Read: NCB busts another drug racket, arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty: Report

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Purchasing drugs for self is a bailable warrant. Selling drugs is not. Rhea is a member of the nexus, Sushant was a consumer.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

all these vultures along with the super witch rc need jail for life all extorted him for his wealth and resulted in his death

Anonymous 9 hours ago

The vultures are his family. Wake up and smell the weed.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

If Sushant was alive. He would be in Jail too for drugs. Does not look like saint like he is created by media

Anonymous 9 hours ago

He was drugged without his knowledge...not that a paid bot would understand that!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

he would not be in jail...he has died..therefore the investigation...the accused can say anything about the dead...the dead cant defend

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Give them all bail.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Hahaa good one. Let’s have a drug epidemic!

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Don't give them bail. Give them 3rd degree.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

They should not get any bail. Arrest SSR killers

