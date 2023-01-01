Sana Saeed aka Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner; 4 adorable PICS of the couple

Sana Saeed just got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner. The New Year just started on a wonderful and exciting note for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali! Sana took to her social media space on January 1st and shared a video of her magical proposal. Sana Saeed gets engaged to boyfriend Csaba Wagner in Los Angeles

A few hours back, Sana took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video featuring Csaba and herself. Both the lovebirds were seen twinning in black for the special night. While sana wore a stunning black dress with a thigh-high slit and boots, her partner was seen donning a black shirt with blue denim pants. In the video, he can be seen going down on his knees as he proposed to Sana. The latter was understandably surprised and seemed quite happy. She could also be seen sitting on his lap and hugging Csaba as she accepted the proposal. Sana also added a few happy pictures along with the video where she can be seen flaunting her gorgeous engagement ring. The couple also posed for the camera and kissed each other in the video. Sharing the video, Sana just added a slew of emoticons in the caption, and did not pen down anything much. As soon as she shared the video, it received a lot of likes and comments. Many congratulated her on the wonderful news. A friend of Sana’s wrote, “Wowwwww congratulations (red heart emoji)”. Another user’s comment read, “Congratulations my love (red heart emoji)”. Actress and dancer Mukti Mohan said, “Whooaa (red heart emoji) Stay blessed you two!! Congratulations (party popper)”. Check out Sana Saeed and Csaba Wagner’s proposal video:

Sana and Csaba have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Sana, who has been away from showbiz and limelight for the past few years, keeps an active presence on social media. She regularly shares photos and videos and treats her followers to sneak-peeks into her life. Speaking of which, both Sana and Csaba have been quite public with their relationship. The duo often posts adorable, loved-up pictures on their social media handles, showcasing their love for each other. Speaking of which, let us take a look at a few of these sweet photos of the newly-engaged couple. Sana Saeed and beau Csaba Wagner’s cute photos On their first anniversary

Just a few days back, Sana and Csaba shared their first anniversary. The Student of The Year actress posted this video compilation of her several happy moments with her beau. In the video, she and her fiancé can be seen going on dates together, dancing, clicking selfies, enjoying on the beach, being goofy with their pet cat, and just being in love. In the caption, she wrote, “To the BEST YEAR EVER (red heart emoji) Happy One My Love”. “Spending time with the people you love”

In this post, Sana shared a cute caricature of herself and Csaba, in which she can be seen holding his face. In the third and fourth photos of the slide, she shared more photos with him and their friends and family. In the caption she wrote, “Happiness is spending time with people you Love (slew of emojis) #Friendslikefamily #weekendvibes #sandiego”. Birthday Love

On Csaba’s birthday this year, Sana Saeed posted this sweet selfie with him on her ‘gram. Along with this, she also wrote a love-filled birthday wish for him in the caption. It read, “Happy Birthdayyyy to the Best Man in My World (red heart emojis) I Loveeee You Berry Much (kiss emojis)”. Hiking partners

Csaba shared these photos of Sana and himself when they went hiking together at Malibu Creek State park. The two of them look happy and very much in love. Sharing these photos, Csaba wrote, “We do hikes often but damn this was a tough one after a workout (tongue out emoji) #sanaofficial #hiking #mahsite #malibucreekstatepark”. Sana Saeed’s work front Sana Saeed came into the limelight as a child actor with her performance as Anjali in Karan Johar’s 1998 romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She won many hearts with her act as an eight-year-old daughter who, abiding by her dead mother Tina’s (Rani Mukerji) wishes, sets out to reconcile her father Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) with his long-lost college best friend Anjali (Kajol). Sana shared screen space with all three of the actors, along with Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, and Anupam Kher. In 2012, she featured in Karan Johar’s college romance Student of The Year, where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. She then went on to participate in television reality shows, before moving away from the world of showbiz. She has been in a relationship with her now fiancé Csaba Wagner, who is a sound designer in LA, for the past year. Pinkvilla congratulates the newly-engaged couple and wishes them love and luck.

