Sanaa: Radhika Madan completes shooting of Sudhanshu Saria's directorial

National Award-filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming film 'Sanaa' has wrapped up its shoot. The production house has dropped pictures announcing the wrap-up.

The story of the Saria directorial, which stars Radhika Madan, outlines a headstrong and ambitious girl in an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Radhika will be seen essaying the titular role and she is joined by Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania.

The actress said: "There are times when you inhabit the character and there are times when the character just inhabits you. 'Sanaa' did the latter. And now that we're done with the film I can't wait to share this experience with the world!"

Saria shared: "The excitement and the love that has come by for Sanaa as we were shooting for it was inspiring. I'm very grateful for all the things and people who aligned to create this memorable film. I'm overjoyed that we've finished the shoot on schedule and I'm immensely proud of my team that has pulled it off. We'll be kicking off the post-production drill very soon."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sanaa' stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah. Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage 'Ulajh', with Junglee Pictures.

He is also writing, co-directing and showrunning 'Masoom', a series for Prime Video, and he is co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime 3' for Netflix.

