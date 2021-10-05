Sanak Trailer Out: Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia starrer promises to be an action packed entertainer

Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia starrer action thriller film Sanak – Hope Under Siege trailer is finally out. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. It also features Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles. Reportedly, the action drama is a remake of the 2002 American film John Q. It will be premiere on 15 October 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. As soon as the trailer was released, fans dropped praise-worthy comments for the performance of the actors.

The trailer opened with Vidyut talking to his wife who is going to have a heart operation and she is seen being taken to the operation room. Then suddenly some armed men attack the hospital and they start killing people. But the lead actor tries to escape and start knocking down his men one by one. He is trying to reach his wife and even promises her the same. On the other hand, Neha is seen entering the premises. She is a police officer who is trying to calm down the situation. It will be interesting to see how Vidyut will save his, wife and others' lives?

Earlier, the film poster was released in which Vidyut was seen all injured. He was holding a baby in one hand and a gun in the other. The intense look on his face made it evident that he is ready to overcome the situation despite all troubles.

Watch the trailer here:

The director had said the film Sanak is an action-packed film with an emotional journey that chronicles the story of a hospital under siege. “It is a hostage drama. It would be interesting to see all the action and drama unfold in a hospital under a siege,’ he was quoted saying.

