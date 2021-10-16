Sanak Twitter Reviews: Did Vidyut Jammwal starrer impress the audience?
Earlier today, even Akshay Kumar cheered for Vidyut on social media and shared the trailer of his film. Not just this, Akshay lauded Vidyut's ability to make the action look effortless on screen. He also expressed excitement to see his upcoming actioner Sanak. The Sooryavanshi star sent love to the action hero ahead of the film's release. Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, "Every time I see your work, I’m guaranteed of one thing @VidyutJammwal and that is, amazing action which you manage to make look so effortless. Keep up the brilliant work. #Sanak looks like a gripping action thriller. Sending my best wishes and love." Overwhelmed to receive Akshay's approval, Vidyut thanked him on social media. He wrote, "Thank you @akshaykumar sir I bow down to you..(sic)." Check out what netizens said about Vidyut’s recent release.
Check out the tweets here:
What a brilliant movie!! @VidyutJammwal #Sanak For me the best movie of #2021 Proud and happy to witness your Sanak! The blend of romance and action is perfect! #Hollywood level pe #Bollywood ko leke jaa rahe ho, #Commando! Keep making our #Jammwalion family proud!— Search_In_Me (@search_in_me) October 15, 2021
Just finish the movie and it's totally amazing to see @VidyutJammwal every time on screen... what a movie man.. keep it always high.. best wishes for the movie #sanak pic.twitter.com/HRrr9ajY3b— ajay kaushik (@AjaykaushikAjay) October 15, 2021
If u want to see really logical action sequence movie with real super hero of india @VidyutJammwal superb action with superb acting plz must watch #Sanak pic.twitter.com/0M3zEcywIF— Badal Desai (@BadalDesai7) October 15, 2021
How come this extremely talented man isn't in any of the Hollywood action genre movies? Should already be in @Marvel action hero movies. #Sanak @VidyutJammwal pic.twitter.com/ON1f7iS2Bd— Rayn (@raynbasu_) October 15, 2021
Epic actions loved it— Amir Sakir Khan (@SakirAmir) October 15, 2021
Always love you dearest @VidyutJammwal #sanak #jammalians
@VidyutJammwal #sanak what movie man ...ur ultimate star superb... God bless you brother— vinay narang (@vinaynarang3) October 15, 2021
I think @VidyutJammwal is one of the best action hero in India, watched #sanak on #disneyhotstar kuchh jagah dialogue writing ko chhod diya jaaye toh, bahut kamal film hai, must watch hai, dekh dalo— Karankashyap (@I_mKarankashyap) October 15, 2021
