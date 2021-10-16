Sanak Twitter Reviews: Did Vidyut Jammwal starrer impress the audience?

Vidyut Jammwal’s action thriller film Sanak – Hope Under Siege is finally out. The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. It also features Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles. Reportedly, the action drama is a remake of the 2002 American film John Q. The film brings out the emotional journey with action-packed sequences. The film also stars Neha Dhupia in the role of a cop and Chandan Roy Sanyal as the antagonist. As soon as the movie was released, fans dropped praise-worthy comments for the performance of the actors.

Earlier today, even Akshay Kumar cheered for Vidyut on social media and shared the trailer of his film. Not just this, Akshay lauded Vidyut's ability to make the action look effortless on screen. He also expressed excitement to see his upcoming actioner Sanak. The Sooryavanshi star sent love to the action hero ahead of the film's release. Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay wrote, "Every time I see your work, I’m guaranteed of one thing @VidyutJammwal and that is, amazing action which you manage to make look so effortless. Keep up the brilliant work. #Sanak looks like a gripping action thriller. Sending my best wishes and love." Overwhelmed to receive Akshay's approval, Vidyut thanked him on social media. He wrote, "Thank you @akshaykumar sir I bow down to you..(sic)." Check out what netizens said about Vidyut’s recent release.

Check out the tweets here: