Sanam Teri Kasam: Anil Kapoor reacts to Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane starrer's re-release success; wishes team 'even more milestones ahead'

Ever since the advance booking for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam opened, it has been showing an upward trend, making it a success. Looking at the positive response of fans to the movie, Anil Kapoor congratulated the team. He also wished them 'even more milestones ahead'. Read on!

The 2016 romantic drama film, Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released on February 7, 2025, to let the audience enjoy the movie once again on big screens. Even after seven days, the film is receiving exceptional response from the audience, proving that the makers did the correct thing with its re-release. Hours ago, veteran B-town actor Anil Kapoor took to social media and congratulated the team for the same.

The Fighter actor shared the poster of the film and penned a thoughtful note for the entire team. Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations to @deepakmukut and the entire Sanam Teri Kasam team on its re-release! The film has already won hearts and its success is truly well-earned.” He also tagged Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane and others on the post and wished everyone involved 'even more milestones ahead!'

Coming back to the film, Sanam Teri Kasam is written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, the film also stars Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma and Sudesh Berry. It narrates the story of a tough ex-convict and a traditional librarian. Inder Lal Parihaar (played by Harshvardhan Rane) and Saraswati ‘Saru’ Parthasaarthy Parihaar (played by Mawra Hocane) fall in love and get married. As they start living their happy life, the love birds are stuck by a tragedy which changes their lives forever.

For the unknown, the romantic movie flopped at the box office when it was originally released in 2016. However, this time, it has become a massive hit among cinema lovers. After a week of its theatrical re-run, the movie collected Rs 23.6 crore in six days. The romantic drama has now crossed Rs 26 crore in the first week.

