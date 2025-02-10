Sanam Teri Kasam: Did you know 215 girls auditioned for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer? Here’s why makers cast Pakistani actress

The 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam was recently re-released in theaters. Although it failed at the box office upon its initial release, it gained immense popularity when it later streamed on the OTT platform, eventually becoming a favorite among many viewers. Interestingly, before finalizing Mawra Hocane for the lead role, the makers auditioned over 200 girls. The reason behind this extensive search was that none of the other candidates appeared visually appealing while crying—a crucial aspect since the character had several emotional scenes throughout the film.

Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane’s on-screen chemistry in Sanam Teri Kasam was widely appreciated. However, did you know that the makers auditioned 215 girls for the role of Saru before selecting Mawra?

A video of Mawra Hocane has been going viral on social media, where she talks about her experience with the film. The actress revealed that she was chosen for a unique reason.

She shared, "I was told that around 215 girls auditioned for the role, but none of them looked beautiful while crying." Since the film had many emotional scenes, this became a crucial factor in casting. Ultimately, Mawra secured the role because she managed to look graceful even in emotional moments.

As Sanam Teri Kasam re-released in theaters on February 7 during Valentine’s Week, actress Mawra Hocane surprised everyone with a secret wedding just two days earlier.

On February 5, 2025, she tied the knot with Pakistani actor Amir Gilani in an intimate ceremony. Following the wedding, Mawra shared a few pictures on her Instagram, which quickly went viral, captivating fans with glimpses of her dreamy celebration.

On the other hand, Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is in the works, with Harshvardhan Rane set to reprise his role as a lover in the sequel. The film was announced on September 10, 2024, through an Instagram post featuring Rane alongside producer Deepak Mukut.

However, no details have been revealed about the female lead, and there is no official confirmation of Mawra Hocane's return. In fact, it remains highly doubtful that she will be part of the sequel.