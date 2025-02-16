Sanam Teri Kasam: Did you know Mawra Hocane had already signed 3 Indian movies after 2016 film but had to step out?

Mawra Hocane won hearts with her portrayal of Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam. Although the film initially faced a setback at the box office, its recent re-release has been met with impressive success. However, few people know that after Sanam Teri Kasam, Mawra had signed three Indian films, but due to various reasons, they did not materialize.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Mawra Hocane was asked about reports of her signing three Indian films. Addressing the topic, she acknowledged that she had started working on the films but had to step away from the projects for various reasons.

She stated that she prefers not to discuss it, as once she is unable to be part of a film or drama, the project rightfully belongs to those who are involved in it. While acknowledging the question, she firmly declined to elaborate further on the matter.

In a recent interview, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane shared her thoughts on the possibility of being part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2. She expressed her eagerness to reprise her role but mentioned that she would be equally happy if someone else took it on. Hocane emphasized that the film’s producers deserve all the love and recognition, especially as the movie continues to achieve remarkable box office numbers.

She specifically praised producer Deepak Mukut, stating that he is the one who truly deserves this success. Extending her best wishes, she expressed hope that the sequel would surpass the success of the original, regardless of whether she was involved.

While she would love to return for the second installment, she assured that there would be no disappointment if things didn’t align in her favor.

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Forums, filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru disclosed that Sanam Teri Kasam was initially conceived as a two-part story. They confirmed that the sequel is in the works, with a clear vision for Inder’s (Harshvardhan Rane) journey ahead.

On the personal front, Mawra Hocane recently tied the knot with Ameer Gilani.