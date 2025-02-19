Sanam Teri Kasam: Directors BREAK SILENCE on controversy around sequel of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer; ‘Nobody even...’

Considering the overwhelming response of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam, director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru announced the film’s sequel, leaving fans elated. Nonetheless, producer Deepak Mukut raised the copyright dispute, emphasizing his ownership on the film’s intellectual property rights. In response to this, Vinay Sapru mentioned that they are a team and there are no hard feelings between the trio.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Vinay Sapru noted Sanam Teri Kasam begins with a flashback, and they had initially written two parts of the film. He shared they intended to go with the second part earlier, but they couldn’t go ahead with it for some reason.

Addressing the ongoing controversy around the sequel, Sapru stated, “Nobody even asked for it all this while, until now. This (confusion) has been happening because of the interviews. I want to put it on record once and for all: There will be another story of love and promises that will arrive on Valentine’s in 2026, but we didn’t announce a film. How can I be so selfish to announce?"

He further continued by remarking that he loves his team of producers and directors. The director further claimed that producer, Deepak Mukut is a "dear friend" and that they also had dinner with him on Monday night.

Upon further being asked if Deepak would return to produce the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, Sapru confidently retorted, “Why do you feel otherwise? We are a team. This journey is for all of us."

For the unversed, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama recently, producer Deepak Mukut addressing the sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam highlighted that the IP of the film belongs to him. He mentioned that the right to make a sequel or prequel belongs to him.

The producer also asserted that he had announced the sequel back in September 2024 with Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. However, he has yet to have any discussion with the directors. "They haven’t met and spoken to me about it. I have not finalized any director," he said.

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released earlier this month on February 7, 2025, nearly nine years after its original release.