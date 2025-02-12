Sanam Teri Kasam: Harshvardhan Rane says he was ‘heartbroken’ after film’s box office failure; ‘I kept telling myself…’

The 2016 movie Sanam Teri Kasam was Harshvardhan Rane's and Mawra Hocane's debut Hindi film. While the lead duo’s captivating chemistry received praise and moderate attention, the film initially struggled at the box office. However, as time passed, it gained a cult following. Now, actor Rane has opened up on the movie's initial failure and admitted, "being heartbroken, and he kept on telling himself to accept it and move on."

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Harshvardhan Rane shared that he was deeply heartbroken when Sanam Teri Kasam failed to make an impact nine years ago. Reflecting on the disappointment, he admitted that just like in a breakup, heartbreak is inevitable.

He remarked that those who claim to remain unaffected are not being truthful. Acknowledging his own emotions, he stated that while he could pretend the film's failure did not affect him, the reality was that it deeply hurt him.

Harshvardhan Rane revealed that he has now "moved on" and understands the reasons behind the film's low footfall in 2016. He acknowledged that, as newcomers, it was unrealistic to expect audiences to invest in a film featuring unfamiliar faces.

Over time, he consciously reminded himself to accept the situation and move forward. He further explained that with experience, he has gained a deeper understanding of the business and mechanics of filmmaking, which has helped him realize why Sanam Teri Kasam initially struggled to attract viewers to theaters.

Harshvardhan Rane, known for his roles in Haseen Dillruba and Taish, admitted that the film’s box office failure affected him so deeply that he lost touch with both the makers and his co-star, Mawra Hocane.

He explained that it was a challenging time for everyone involved—directors, producers, and actors alike—which made staying in contact difficult. While he refrained from speaking on behalf of others, he confessed that his own heartbreak led him to withdraw and speak less over time.

However, he expressed happiness for Mawra, calling the film’s recent box office success a perfect gift for her future. Notably, just days before the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam on February 5, Mawra tied the knot with actor Ameer Gilani.