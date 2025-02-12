Sanam Teri Kasam has re-released and Harshvardhan Rane now plans to go on 11-day fast; the reason will excite you

Vinay Sapru’s 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, recently returned to theaters. In just four days, it exceeded its original lifetime box office collection. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan disclosed his plans to undergo an 11-day water fast as a plea to the producers for a sequel, expressing his deep commitment to making Sanam Teri Kasam 2 a reality.

Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram and shared a video and wrote, "I went below the producers office to request for re-release, now next step i will do a 11 day (water only) fast below his office to request him for Part -2. 9 years ago, the Producer gave it their blood, Director gave it their sweat, Mawra gave it her soul, and now you gave it your tears !! I will give my life for part-2, Tumhaari Kasam."

In another chat with Connect Cine, Rane shared that fasting and requesting the producers for a second part is his only option, as he does not have Bollywood connections. He added that all he could do was make his request politely.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Harshvardhan was asked whether he had expected Sanam Teri Kasam to receive such a positive response. He explained that actors are not always driven by logic but by dreams, which often defy reasoning.

Recalling his reaction, he shared that he had passionately urged his producer to re-release the film, even without a logical reason, selecting February 7 as the date despite multiple releases at the time. He emphasized that while he did not have specific expectations, he had a strong gut feeling about the film’s potential.

In a conversation with India Forums, filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru shared an update on Sanam Teri Kasam 2, revealing that the story was originally planned in two parts while writing the first film. They stated that the second installment has been prepared for a while, with a clear direction for Inder’s (Harshvardhan Rane) journey.

The duo explained that the ending of the first film—where Inder approaches the tree while Saru’s (Mawra Hocane) voice echoes—was deliberately designed to pave the way for a sequel. They added that, given the overwhelming response to the film’s recent re-release on Valentine’s Day, they are aiming to bring the sequel by Valentine’s Day 2026.

Furthermore, they mentioned that most of the songs for the sequel are nearly complete and assured fans that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is well on its way, with an official announcement expected soon.