Sanam Teri Kasam: Mawra Hocane credits 'marriage luck' for Harshvardhan Rane co-starrer's delayed success; ‘It's my husband…’

Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane are currently basking in the long-awaited success of their 2016 release, Sanam Teri Kasam. The romantic drama film was re-released in theaters nearly nine years after its original success. Meanwhile, the actress, who recently got married, credited her husband for bringing in luck as she reacted to the film’s renewed popularity.

In a recent interaction with Connect Cine, Mawra Hocane credited her husband, Ameer Gilani, for bringing in the "luck" as she responded to the success of Sanam Teri Kasam.

She said, "To be honest, if the film has waited nine years to achieve these numbers, I think it's my husband bringing in the luck for sure. Because the only thing that has changed since then is this (Mawra getting married). The film was always there, and everything was there. But I truly feel it's the marriage luck because it's literally the same dates."

She further added that the love their film has been receiving is unbelievable for her. She noted that while she could see certain things that were overwhelming, she also admitted to missing out on a lot. Nonetheless, she expressed her gratitude. During the course of the interaction, she also acknowledged receiving love from India since the release of Sanam Teri Kasam .

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Harshvardhan Rane , while speaking to the same portal, was asked if he would like to send any wishes to the actress. In response, the actor said, "Numbers ke through wish karna chahunga" (I would like to wish through numbers).

Mawra Hocane got married to Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani in an intimate wedding ceremony earlier this month, on February 5, 2025. The couple posted several dreamy pictures from their special day, which was held in Pakistan.

For the unversed, Mawra and Ameer have shared the screen in Pakistani television dramas like Sabaat and Neem, where their on-screen chemistry was admired by fans.

The 2016 release, Sanam Teri Kasam, returned to the silver screen on February 7, 2025. It also faced competition from the re-releases of several cult classics and fresh releases like Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar.