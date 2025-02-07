Sanam Teri Kasam on OTT: Where to watch Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film amid re-release buzz
Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film, Sanam Teri Kasam, will re-release in cinemas on February 7, 2025. Here's where to watch the tragic romance on OTT.
Sanam Teri Kasam was released for the first time on February 5, 2016. The tragic love story featuring debutants Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane was received well, and it became a moderate hit at the box office. After nine years, the film is returning to the big screens on February 7, 2025. But before that, here’s where to watch the romance film on OTT.
Where to Watch Sanam Teri Kasam
Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane will be again taking over big screens in the country as their debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam is returning to theatres. But those who want to stream Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru’s romantic drama film on OTT can tune in to Jio Cinema. Those with access to Zee5 can also enjoy the movie on the streaming platform.
Plot of Sanam Teri Kasam
Sanam Teri Kasam gives a modern twist to the legends of Shiva and Sati. It is also inspired by the novel Love Story by Eric Segal. In the film, Harshvardhan Rane plays the role of Inder Lal Parihaar, a tough ex-convict, while Mawra Hocane is seen as Saraswati (Saru) Parthasaarthy Parihaar, a traditional librarian.
They fall in love and get married to live a comfortable and loving life. But sadly, they are hit by a tragedy that changes their lives forever. Watch the entire video to see if they survive the test of time or tragically part ways.
Cast and Crew of Sanam Teri Kasam
While the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debut, it also features actors like Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry. Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, it’s produced by Deepak Mukut.
Ahead of its re-release on February 7, 2025, the advance bookings of Sanam Teri Kasam show a positive trend. Pinkvilla reported that the film is expected to receive good footfalls on the opening day as it sold 67,000 tickets in top national chains at the end of its advance bookings.
Padmaavat on OTT: Here’s where you can watch Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor starrer amid theatrical re-release