Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: Harshvardhan Rane overjoyed as Amitabh Bachchan sends good wishes; ‘First GOD noticed, and now…’
The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam is enjoying a remarkable resurgence after its re-release, despite no promotions or pre-release buzz. Once a box office disappointment, the film is now receiving immense love. Adding to the excitement, Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes, leaving Harshvardhan Rane overwhelmed.
Harshvardhan Rane expressed his excitement on Instagram after Amitabh Bachchan acknowledged the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. He wrote, “BACHCHAN SAAB. First GOD noticed, and now Sir YOU noticed.” Amitabh Bachchan shared the film’s poster and wrote, “All good wishes for this re release ...”
Fans flooded social media with reactions to the film's re-release and Big B's acknowledgment. One user wrote, "Ho bhi gayi, hit bhi hui." Another commented, "Ab to super hit ho jayegi on re-release." Someone expressed, "The film is getting the love it always deserved."
Praising the film's music, a fan noted, "One of the main reasons for the success of this movie is Himesh Reshammiya Ji's music." Another fan cheered for Harshvardhan Rane, saying, "Sir, now since God himself noticed, you are unstoppable."
Some called it a special moment for the actor, with one remarking, "Ohhoo, you made Harshvardhan's day, this is big." Another added, "The real sigma notice @harshvardhanrane." Meanwhile, a fan simply celebrated, "Sanam Teri Kasam is sooo good movie."
Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam continues to shine at the box office, outperforming new releases Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer raked in over Rs 26 crore in its first week, surpassing its original 2016 earnings of Rs 8 crore in India. The film, which marked the Bollywood debut of its lead pair, has gained cult status over the years and broke its previous lifetime record within just two days of re-release.
Catch the romantic drama in theaters near you.
