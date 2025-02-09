Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release: John Abraham and Arjun Rampal can't stop hyping Harshvardhan Rane after film’s big success; ‘You have got your due’

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam has been re-released in the theaters nearly 9 years after its original release. As anticipated, the film has been receiving immense love from the audience, following which Arjun Rampal and John Abraham sent a major shout-out to Rane on their respective social media handles.

The Diplomat actor John Abraham took to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam. Elated by the positive response, the actor wrote, "Finally... @harshvardhanrane you have got your due!"

Overwhelmed by his reaction, Rane had a heartwarming response as he shared his throwback picture from 2007 with John Abraham and wrote, "Thank you my Sir! I learnt patience hardwork with standards always up and head always down, from you...the OG."

In addition to this, Arjun Rampal also made a special post expressing happiness about the positive response to Sanam Teri Kasam. He stated, "So so happy, for @harshvardhanrane @deepakmukut @hunarmukut for this. Harshvardhan has been manifesting this since i have know him. A true example of if you desire something purely with a pure heart. The universe listens. #sanammerikasam."

To this, Rane responded, "Sir the fact that you notice others dreams makes you such a sweet human Indebted Sir !"

On Saturday, the producers of the film made a collaborative post to express gratitude for the great response from the audience. "WOW, WHAT A DAY!!! We are completely with the response to #SanamTeriKasam on its FIRST DAY BACK IN THEATRES!!! The love and support you’ve shown is truly UNBELIEVABLE! Tickets are selling out fast and the energy in the theatres is ELECTRIC!," the caption on the post read.

They further added, "We are so grateful to each and every one of you who has watched the movie and shared your love for it on social media! Keep the momentum going and let’s make this re-release a HUGE SUCCESS!"

The 2016 release, Sanam Teri Kasam was directed by Radhika Rao and, Vinay Sapru. It was re-released in the theaters last Friday, February 7, 2025. According to Pinkvilla’s box-office data analysis, Sanam Teri Kasam has recorded a cume revenue of Rs 9 crore in two days of its theatrical re-run.