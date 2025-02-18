Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane admits not having luxury to relax; says ‘release karane ke liye bhi mujhe…’

The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam is experiencing an incredible resurgence after its re-release, despite having no promotions or pre-release buzz. Once considered a box office disappointment, the film is now being showered with immense love. Harshvardhan Rane, the lead actor who ran away from home at 16, opened up about his struggles, admitting that he never had the luxury to relax. He shared that even for the release, he personally handled everything, as neither his team nor anyone else took charge.

In an interview with Movified, Harshvardhan Rane reflected on his journey, sharing how he ran away from home at 16, fully aware that the path ahead would be challenging. He understood that leaving home meant taking responsibility for himself and that life was never about expecting things to get easier. The actor emphasized his readiness to continue pushing forward, whether for another 9, 18, or even 27 years, always striving for more.

He further added, “I come from a place where I don’t have the luxury to complain. I don’t have the luxury to relax and say ‘koi toh dekh lega’. Koi hai nahi bhai mein hi hu. Release karane ke liye bhi mujhe hi aana pada niche. Koi meri team nahi aayi thi.”

Harshvardhan further mentioned that no matter where he is, whether in the jungle or elsewhere, he takes care of everything himself—cooking his own food, cleaning up, and doing whatever it takes to survive. Harshvardhan expressed his readiness to keep going and doing this as many times as necessary.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam continues to impress at the box office, outperforming new releases like Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar. The film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, grossed over Rs 26 crore in its first week, far surpassing its original 2016 earnings of Rs 8 crore in India.

Having marked the Bollywood debut of its lead pair, Sanam Teri Kasam has since gained cult status, and with its re-release, it shattered its previous lifetime record in just two days.

