Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane has ‘amazing wedding gift’ for co-star Mawra Hocane; find out

The 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam returned to cinemas on February 7, 2025. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer became quite popular on social media over the years and has now performed exceptionally well during its re-release. Harshvardhan recently stated that the re-release numbers would be an ‘amazing’ wedding gift for his co-star Mawra.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane recently tied the knot with Ameer Gilani. In a new interview with Connect Cine, Harshvardhan Rane was asked if he would like to send any wishes to her. In response, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor said, “Numbers ke through wish karna chahunga (I would like to wish through numbers).”

Harshvardhan revealed that he made a mistake because when the film was not received well during its original release, he lost touch with the team including his director, producers, and co-actors. He hoped that the beautiful glow visible on Mawra in her wedding photos increased after looking at the box office numbers of the re-release.

Harshvardhan shared that validation was very important for an actor even when he tried to not let that affect him. He added, “External validation can sometimes make you smile. It’ll be an amazing wedding gift for her.”

Earlier, Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram and shared a video clip of the audience’s reaction to watching Sanam Teri Kasam during its re-release. It featured the viewers cheering, hooting, and even shedding happy tears.

Advertisement

In the caption, the actor expressed his hope for a sequel to the movie. He wrote, “I went below the producers office to request for re-release, now next step i will do a 11 day (water only) fast below his office to request him for Part -2.”

Harshvardhan continued, “9 years ago, the Producer gave it their blood, Director gave it their sweat, Mawra gave it her soul, and now you gave it your tears!! I will give my life for part-2, Tumhaari Kasam.”

Sanam Teri Kasam is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. According to Pinkvilla’s box office report, the film has collected approximately Rs 18 crore in just four days of its re-release.