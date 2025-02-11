Sanam Teri Kasam's Harshvardhan Rane reveals why audience will never see him in a podcast: ‘Actors tend to over-talk…’

Harshvardhan Rane worked in multiple movies across languages before his 2016 film, Sanam Teri Kasam became a massive rage among the audience. Even though the actor continues working in the industry, he is barely seen making any public appearances or attending B-town bashes. In an interview, he revealed that the audience will never see him in a podcast because actors tend to over-talk, he states. Read on!

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Harshvardhan Rane spoke about the podcast culture and why he won’t be seen as a part of any such talks. He told the publication that after actors over-talk on podcasts, they feel like ‘Waah humne kya baat bol diya (Wow, what an amazing thing I have said)’. He added that celebs get therapy-type feelings when someone listens to them clap over their statements.

According to him, a podcast is ‘psychologically sufficing’ that tricks people into saying random things which will not translate into more footfalls for your upcoming film. He further exclaimed that there are so many such instances where a great podcast happened but no one went to watch the film being promoted through them. Hence, he doesn’t see the point of doing such stuff which is going to benefit only the podcast host.

Speaking about people distributing pamphlets of their films, he said that at least they are not pulling something down, which happens in a podcast. The Miranda Brothers actor stated that the only thing that runs in his mind is conversion.

Advertisement

He stated that he would jump out of this window if it benefits him in some way. Hence, if people ask him to appear on a podcast, his immediate question would be, ‘Conversion kitna hota hai? (How much is the conversion?)’ and if they don’t have an answer, he will not do it. “If the podcast helps me, then I can sit with the mic in front of my face the whole day,” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released theatrically on February 7, 2025, and is receiving positive responses from the audience. Written and directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the 2016 film starred Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the lead roles.