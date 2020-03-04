Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s black comedy garners mixed response from fans

Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

It was only yesterday that and released the first look from Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on social media, and today, the makers dropped the trailer of the film. In the film, while Arjun Kapoor plays the role of a cop, Parineeti plays the role of a corporate employee and seeing the trailer, Parineeti and Arjun look at loggerheads with each other.

Sharing the poster, Arjun and Parineeti introduced each other as ‘partners in crime’ and the twist is that while Arjun is named Pinky Dahiya, Parineeti plays Sandeep Kaur in the film. Directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the dark comedy is set to hit theatres on March 20. Seeing the poster and now the trailer of the film, it seems that Parineeti is a wanted criminal in some crime because the poster of Parineeti bears a colourful sketch under the name Sandeep Kaur with ‘Faraar’ stamped on the picture. Now post the release of the trailer, fans took to social media to give their verdict and clearly, while some liked the trailer of Dibakar Banerjee’s dark comedy, others were disappointed.

Talking about the trailer of the film, it opens with a scene where Parineeti Chopra, who is a working professional in Delhi-NCR, runs towards a car which has Arjun Kapoor sitting inside the car, and soon after, we see Parineeti asking him to take her out of the city safely as she is in trouble and offers him whatever money he needs for it. Thereafter, the film undergoes a lot of action and drama and in the end, we see Parineeti asking Arjun if he wants to know the reason why the police is searching for her. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018, however, the film got postponed. Post Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar, Arjun Kapoor will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in a yet to be titled film.

