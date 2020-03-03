Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra turn ‘partners in crime’ in Dibakar’s black comedy

Today, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra introduced each other as ‘partner in crimes’ in Dibakar Banerjee’s black comedy film- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

After all the wait, finally, today, and took to social media to introduce each other in Dibakar Banerjee’s black comedy film- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While Arjun Kapoor introduced Parineeti Chopra as his partner in crime named Sandeep Kaur, Parineeti Chopra introduced Arjun Kapoor as her ‘one and only partner in crime, since day 1,’- PINKY!!. Introducing Parineeti Chopra, Arjun wrote, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf…”

In the film, while Arjun Kapoor will be playing the role of a Haryanvi Police Officer, Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of a girl who works in corporate world and therefore, in the poster of the film, Parineeti is seen sporting a spectacled look. Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the film was extensively shot in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. While the film wrapped up a few months back, the cast of the film has been waiting for its release because the film has gotten delayed a lot of times. During an earlier interview, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about the delay in the films release, the India’s Most Wanted actor had said that the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are waiting for the right time to release the film and in order to avoid box office clash with other films, the film was postponed.

Well, this is the third time that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are collaborating with each other for the two were earlier seen in films such as Ishaqjaade (2012) and Namaste England (2018). While Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Namaste England and currently, Parineeti is busy with the shooting of the biopic on Saina Nehwal and the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's First Look from Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar:

