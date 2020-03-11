Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar song Faraar: Arjun Kapoor’s quirky moves grab Parineeti Chopra’s attention; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The first song Faraar was just released and it showcases Arjun in an offbeat avatar. Check it out.

The first song from Sandeep ur Pinky Faraar starring and is out and it surely is a catchy one. Titled Faraar, the song was just released and it features Arjun as Pinky and Parineeti as Sandeep. Arjun's offbeat dance moves manage to grab everyone's attention, including Parineeti's. While the trailer of the film was released a few days ago and it managed to impress fans of Arjun and Parineeti, the song Faraar is bound to get everyone grooving.

The song begins with Arjun aka Pinky trying his luck out in dancing on the stage. However, once Pinky gets his groove on, there’s no stopping him. Arjun can be seen trying some extremely offbeat and quirky dance moves that are bound to leave you amazed. Seeing the same, Sandeep aka Parineeti also cannot ignore it. Crooned by Anu Malik, the song is penned by Malik and Dibakar Banerjee. With a catchy beat and some cool moves, Faraar is bound to get you on the dance floor.

While fans won’t get to see Parineeti grooving with Arjun in the Faraar song, Kapoor’s dance moves surely are going to go viral among his fans.

Check out Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's first song:

Meanwhile, the trailer showcased the tale of two outlaws who are out on the run. In the process of hiding, Arjun and Parineeti aka Pinky and Sandeep end up disguising as normal people. As they find a place to stay, their stories and lives get entangled. The black comedy is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

