Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s thriller drama has nail biting twists

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who are collaborating for the third time in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, are here with an intriguing thriller drama.

It’s been a while since Yash Raj Films production Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been creating a buzz in the town. Starring and in the lead, the movie happens to be a thriller drama. While this Dibakar Banerjee directorial was announced quite some time ago, Sandeep and Pinky Faraar hogged the headlines after Arjun and Parineeti introduced their characters of late. The duo had shared interesting first look posters of the movie which left the audience intrigued.

And now, piquing the viewers' curiosity, the makers have finally dropped in a riveting trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and is bound to give you some jitters. This over two minutes trailer begins with Parineeti aka Sandeep Kaur seeking Arjun aka Pinky’s help to get out of the city to save her life. However, little did she know that she will soon be caught in a bigger trap. The trailer shows several interesting elements of Sandeep and Pinky’s absconding story which also includes a deadly conspiracy. Also starring Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar seems to be a gripping thriller drama.

Interestingly, this Dibakar Banerjee directorial marks Arjun and Parineeti’s third collaboration so far. The duo had first collaborated in Arjun’s debut movie Ishaqzaade in 2012 wherein their chemistry got a thunderous response from the audience. Later, the two collaborated once again with Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial Namaste England in 2018. However, the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to hit the screens on March 20 this year.

