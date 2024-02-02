Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly hits back at Kiran Rao after she calls out misogyny in Kabir Singh; 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in Dil'

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the triumph of his latest release, Animal, which stormed the box office in 2023. However, both Animal and Sandeep's previous work, Kabir Singh, have faced allegations of misogyny. Kiran Rao, in a prior interview, had criticized the glorification of stalking in films such as Kabir Singh and Baahubali. Now, it appears that Sandeep has confronted these criticisms, drawing attention to Aamir Khan's film Dil, wherein he points out a near-attempted rape.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes indirect dig at Kiran Rao for calling out misogyny in Kabir Singh

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to a media report wherein he recalled a statement, saying, “Ek superstar ki second ex-wife bol rahi hai ki Baahubali 2 aur Kabir Singh misogyny ko promote karte hain aur stalking ko promote karte hain” (The second ex-wife of a superstar is saying that Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and endorse stalking).

In reaction to this assertion, Sandeep expressed his belief that the individual in question may not fully comprehend the distinction between stalking and approaching someone. He illustrated this by referencing the character Rahul from the movie Darr, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who persistently pursues Kiran despite her engagement, which he defined as stalking.

Contrasting this with Kabir Singh, Sandeep argued that the protagonist merely approaches the object of his affection inside a classroom, stating, “Agar koi ladka ladki ko approach nahi karega toh propose kaise karega?Toh itni badi badi baatein kyu karni hai?” (If a boy doesn't approach a girl, then how will he propose? So, why make such a big deal out of it?).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga takes a shot at Aamir Khan’s movie Dil

Referencing Aamir Khan's film Dil, Sandeep Reddy Vanga exclaimed, “Main kehna chahta uss aurat ko ki jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho ki khambe jaisi khadi hai yeh ladki phuljhadi hai, woh kya tha? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, almost rape attempt tak leke jake usko ehsaas jatata hai ki isne galat kiya aur usko pyaar ho jata hai. Yeh sab kya hai?" (I want to tell that woman: Go and ask Aamir Khan about the song Khambe jaisi khadi hai, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?)

He further added that he didn’t understand why they attacked in such a manner before checking the surroundings.

When questioned if he believed he was intentionally targeted, Sandeep responded affirmatively. According to him, those individuals perceive the Hindi cinema industry as their own territory, and they are averse to someone else entering and creating films.

Back in November 2023, according to Times of India, Kiran Rao had highlighted a report that mentioned “stalking as one of the most glorified forms of wooing a woman (in films) and films like that do exceedingly well.” She referenced the film Kabir Singh and also mentioned Baahubali as examples.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

