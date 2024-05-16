Sandeep Reddy Vanga is not okay with memes and criticism on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, says Bhushan Kumar: 'Replies too much'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was released in December 2023 and proved to be one of the top grossers of Bollywood. The film was loved by the masses, but some sections of the audience had problems with its content. Further, Vanga's response to criticism made the debate around the film even more intense.

Now, producer Bhushan Kumar has talked about the director's reactive nature and has said that he has asked him not to bother.

Bhushan Kumar's suggestion to Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In a recent interview with Zoom, Bhushan Kumar opened up about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's reaction to criticism and memes about Animal. He said that sometimes he's 'not' okay with it and replies too much. Bhushan also shared that he keeps explaining to him not to bother because it's benefitting their film.

"All said and done. It has become a cult film. Everybody is waiting for part 2. We've done 900 crores of gross all over the world, so it's humungous. People want to talk, let them talk; that doesn't bother us," he quoted.

Bhushan added that people are not leaving the film, which is 'good for us' because when people start doing 'controversy talks,' it picks up on Netflix again and returns to the Top 10.

Anurag Kashyap says people will take 5-10 more years to understand the impact of Animal

Recently, Anurag Kashyap spoke about Animal on his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's podcast. He said the film has strong technical aspects, and people will take 5-10 more years to understand its impact.

Appreciating the action of the film, Kashyap said that post-Animal, every film's action looks fake. "For example, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. All those flips and fighting, it all looks fake because somehow the action in that film and the use of music in that film had an impact, the technical details in the film had an impact on the audience," he said while mentioning that people could have issues with the characters and storytelling and he also had, but he would rather ask the filmmaker and talk to him directly.

More about Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a crime action film released on December 1, 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles, the film revolves around the father-son relationship. A sequel titled Animal Park is expected to go on floors next year.

