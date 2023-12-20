Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal’s female characters, says Rashmika Mandanna called Ranbir Kapoor like a 'kid'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is enjoying the success of his recent film Animal. Despite facing criticism for promoting toxic masculinity and violence, the movie is still performing well at the box office. In a recent interview, the director discussed the dynamic between the main characters, Ranvijay played by Ranbir Kapoor and Geetanjali played by Rashmika Mandanna, emphasizing that the female characters in his films are portrayed as bold.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on the female characters in Animal

During a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, spoke about how the female characters in his films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga mentioned that he didn't plan this; it wasn't intentional. The way the conversation unfolded in the flight, aside from the part where they discussed not speaking ill of his father, was not deliberately orchestrated. The focus was on defending his father and emphasizing that his dad is a great father.

He added, “With that line I wanted to show that this is a shift of discussion. Hardly they spoke about anything and now you see there’s a big argument happening. I thought that would be nice dramatic quotient.”

The filmmaker mentioned that when observing people in the US and their lifestyle, it's quite different. Staying with in-laws in India contrasts with the independence experienced by women in the US, particularly Indian women. Many of them prefer staying in the US because they feel it offers a more independent environment compared to India. He added, “In the film, it’s a palace they live in. I feel everything is in control. About the sleeping on the lap thing, I feel in the film the way Rashmika was calling him, I felt like she was calling a kid.”

The director of Animal also acknowledged that Ranvijay's character is only influenced by his wife Geetanjali. He mentioned that he subtly conveyed this in various scenes throughout the film.

Triptii Dimri on working with Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

It's important to note that during a conversation with Puja Talwar, Triptii Dimri talked about her time working alongside Rashmika Mandanna when asked about collaborating with another actress on the set.

Praising Rashmika as the kindest person, Triptii shared that Rashmika warmly welcomed her, and there was no sense of awkwardness. She mentioned, “Usually when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy. There was nothing; she was just so brilliant. She came to me, and she gave me a hug, and she was like, come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have.”

More about the Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal

Animal is a thrilling crime movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film unfolds a complex narrative filled with violence and conflicts, mainly stemming from a difficult father-son relationship.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a key role that explores the complex bond between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, plays the part of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the storyline. Rashmika Mandanna plays a vital female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

