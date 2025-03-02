Sandeep Reddy Vanga on casting Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, says film was ‘custom-made for him’: ‘When I see his previous work...’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal left audiences stunned with its gripping narrative and Ranbir Kapoor’s never-seen-before avatar. But for Vanga, Kapoor was always the one! The filmmaker revealed that the actor’s casting wasn’t an afterthought; it was planned from the very beginning. He said the entire film was tailored for Kapoor, calling it “custom-made” for him.

In a recent interview with Game Changers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained why he chose Ranbir Kapoor for the role, saying, “When I see his previous work, his aggression, arrogance, those features are very clearly defined while he was acting.” The Kabir Singh director further added, “Mujhe unka performance accha lagta tha right from his first film ( I liked his performance right from his first film.)”

The Barfi actor, often known for his romantic and coming-of-age roles, took a drastic and different route with Animal, delivering a performance filled with intensity and raw emotion. When asked if Ranbir was his first choice for the film, SRV didn’t hesitate and accepted, “He was my first choice.”

The filmmaker further shared the Rockstar actor was involved from the early stages of development. “Yeah, I told him at the idea level, he loved it. So, when I started writing the screenplay, it took a year. Then, automatically, he was there in every scene.”

The South filmmaker also admitted that the entire film was tailored for the Tamasha actor, stressing, “It’s custom-made for him, tailor-made screenplay hogya unke liye.” Vanga’s conviction in him paid off, as Animal became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, redefining the actor’s career. His intense portrayal of a complex violent character struck a chord with audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project, Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will also star Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

Apart from that, Ramayana is also one of the most highly anticipated movies of the actor, and fans are eagerly waiting for the part 1 to release.