Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he’s currently editing OTT version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘It will have few more shots’

Looking at the audience's response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, it feels like he has made a masterpiece of sorts. However, the filmmaker feels that there’s still some work to be done in the movie. Therefore, he will be tweaking the OTT version of the action-drama movie.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says the OTT version of Animal will have different shots

In a chat with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals that he is currently working on the OTT version of Animal. He also expressed his disappointment with some elements of the film which he will be editing for the version to be released on Netflix.

Sharing how he felt upon watching the Ranbir Kapoor-led movie for the first time, he said that he found many problems. The song was a bit off, the makeup wasn’t right somewhere, and the costume was also off in some scenes. As for the content, he said that sound went haywire. “I don’t know how that happened. Actually, because of the five languages in which it was released, I lost track of which language sound I was checking in Chennai. The last 20 days were horrible. We slept in the mixing room for 3-4 days. I should have stayed a week more there,” he regretted.

Further on, he shared that he’s correcting all those problems for the OTT version. “I was editing the version because there were some problems in 1-2 shots. I’m using different and a few more shots from the same take. One thing I felt was I should have left the 3 hours 30 minutes instead of 3 hours 21 minutes. I don’t know why I edited those 8-9 minutes. Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra,” the filmmaker disclosed.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra was to play Geetanjali in Animal and Preeti in Kabir Singh

During the same interview, Sandeep revealed that he had signed Parineeti Chopra one and a half years before the shoot. But, for some reason, he didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Sharing his point of view, the Kabir Singh director said, “The fault is mine only. Some characters don’t sit with some actors. I never believe in audition. I go with the instinct only. From day one I like her acting,” he said.

Sandeep also added, “I wanted to cast her as Preeti in Kabir Singh, but that couldn’t happen. So, it’s a long due. I always wanted to work with her. She also knew that,” he divulged adding that he said sorry to her and explained that nothing is bigger than the film. So, he’s taking this decision and going ahead with some other artist. He also shared that Parineeti did feel bad but she understood why he said so.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted people to 'run' after seeing Animal's machine gun, reveals art director