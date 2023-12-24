Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he’s currently editing OTT version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘It will have few more shots’
Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about some faults in the theatrical version of Animal that he will be editing in the OTT version. He also revealed that Parineeti Chopra was locked to play Geetanjali in it.
Looking at the audience's response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, it feels like he has made a masterpiece of sorts. However, the filmmaker feels that there’s still some work to be done in the movie. Therefore, he will be tweaking the OTT version of the action-drama movie.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga says the OTT version of Animal will have different shots
In a chat with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals that he is currently working on the OTT version of Animal. He also expressed his disappointment with some elements of the film which he will be editing for the version to be released on Netflix.
Sharing how he felt upon watching the Ranbir Kapoor-led movie for the first time, he said that he found many problems. The song was a bit off, the makeup wasn’t right somewhere, and the costume was also off in some scenes. As for the content, he said that sound went haywire. “I don’t know how that happened. Actually, because of the five languages in which it was released, I lost track of which language sound I was checking in Chennai. The last 20 days were horrible. We slept in the mixing room for 3-4 days. I should have stayed a week more there,” he regretted.
Further on, he shared that he’s correcting all those problems for the OTT version. “I was editing the version because there were some problems in 1-2 shots. I’m using different and a few more shots from the same take. One thing I felt was I should have left the 3 hours 30 minutes instead of 3 hours 21 minutes. I don’t know why I edited those 8-9 minutes. Now, I will be using those 5-6 minutes extra,” the filmmaker disclosed.
Parineeti Chopra was to play Geetanjali in Animal and Preeti in Kabir Singh
During the same interview, Sandeep revealed that he had signed Parineeti Chopra one and a half years before the shoot. But, for some reason, he didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Sharing his point of view, the Kabir Singh director said, “The fault is mine only. Some characters don’t sit with some actors. I never believe in audition. I go with the instinct only. From day one I like her acting,” he said.
Sandeep also added, “I wanted to cast her as Preeti in Kabir Singh, but that couldn’t happen. So, it’s a long due. I always wanted to work with her. She also knew that,” he divulged adding that he said sorry to her and explained that nothing is bigger than the film. So, he’s taking this decision and going ahead with some other artist. He also shared that Parineeti did feel bad but she understood why he said so.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted people to 'run' after seeing Animal's machine gun, reveals art director
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply