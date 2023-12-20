Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals REASON behind making Bobby Deol's Animal character Muslim

In a recent interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about Bobby Deol's character Abrar in the film Animal and clarified why the character ihas been portrayed as a Muslim despite belonging to the same family as Ranbir Kapoor's Sikh character, Ranvijay. According to Vanga, Abrar's conversion to Islam is depicted as a result of facing setbacks, providing a narrative reason for the character to have multiple wives.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is a Muslim

During a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga mentioned that he has observed individuals facing a complete loss of confidence, and during such times, people suggest seeking help from a church or a spiritual leader who might provide a talisman or advise changing one's name. He has witnessed instances where individuals, overwhelmed by difficulties, decide to switch religions as a way to symbolize a fresh start and a complete change of identity.

Speaking about why he chose to make Bobby Deol’s character in Animal a Muslim, he added, “We see a lot of people converting to Islam and Christianity; we never see anybody converting to Hinduism. So, I thought I’ll use this, because you can get multiple wives in Islam. I can have multiple cousins with different faces; the drama will be bigger. That’s the only reason. There was no intention to show a Muslim in a bad light.”

He then mentioned that individuals facing vulnerability are prone to seeking solace in religion and superstition, drawing from real-life observations. In the movie, Abrar becomes mute due to the trauma of his grandfather's death. Subsequently, after his brother's killing, he embarks on a vengeful journey against Ranvijay, only to later discover their familial connection.

More about the Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Animal is an exciting crime film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie tells an intricate story marked by violence and disputes, primarily originating from a challenging relationship between a father and son.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant role that delves into the intricate relationship between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on a crucial female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

