Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS when Animal Park shooting will begin; opens up about part 3

With Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga received a lot of love and the fact that the movie is still going strong at the box office is testimony to that. While the action-drama managed to keep the audiences glued to the screens, the teaser of Animal Park intrigued many. In a recent interview, the filmmaker spoke about part 2 and the possibility of part 3 of Animal. He also revealed when he would start shooting for the sequel.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Animal trilogy

Acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently in a conversation with Galatta Plus in which he spoke in depth about the characters and scenes in Animal. During the chat, he shared that he always had a feeling of coming up with part 2 of the movie. Hence, when the film concluded with a vulnerable Ranbir Kapoor, he thought of giving a glimpse of Animal Park.

Elaborating why he ended up adding the post-credit butcher scene in the film, the Kabir Singh director said, “So, I started that. There was a feeling for me and Ranbir strongly felt like the idea was great but we should use this scene now. Even I thought like ‘Let’s use it’. So, I thought like I’ll take a little while, keep a blank screen for a while, and then use it. But mujhey dar laga k log chale jaenge tab tak. (But I was worried that by then people would have left the theatre.)”

Advertisement

He added that he wanted to leave the audience to feel for Ranbir’s character Vijay. He also heard some complaining that before that emotion subsided, he started the butcher scene. Explaining his take on it, Sandeep said, “Because this feeling will continue for a while in part two. So, I thought okay when you see Volume 1, Volume 2, you’ll feel nice.”

When the interviewer asked him the reason for beginning the movie with Ranbir’s character as a 60-year-old, he spoke about the possibility of a Trilogy. The director said, “Because keeping part 2 and part 3 in mind. I thought maybe parts 2-3 the old man is narrating. I thought it was a nice way of opening the film with laughter and relatively there he’s saying a monkey joke.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals when he’ll start working on Animal Park

Talking further, the Arjun Reddy maker shared that next up for him is Spirit with Prabhas as the lead which is scheduled to go on floors in September 2024. Only after that, he will be working on Animal Park. “Next is Spirit. After that, I’ll work (on Animal Park) because I don’t feel in the writer’s room. I write my own stuff.”

Sharing why he chose Animal Park as the title of the second part of the movie, he said, “I thought that there’s a bunch of animals, there’s not only one or two. So, it’s a warfare now. It’s like Mahabharat now between brothers and cousins.”

ALSO READ: Animal's Siddhant Karnick REVEALS Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family sold 36 acres of ancestral farmland to fund film