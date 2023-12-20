Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he didn’t want ‘routine’ entry of villain; reacts to Bobby Deol’s lesser screen time

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal received immense love from the audience and even in its third week of release, it continues to soar at the box office. In the film led by Ranbir Kapoor, the role of Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque stood out from the rest. Despite a short stint, fans not only could stop gushing over his appearance but also loved his performance in the role of an antagonist in Animal. Bringing Bobby Deol back into the limelight, fans showered the actor with immense love. However, a section of fans also wished him to see for a longer period.

On the other hand, for the first time, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga broke his silence on the same and discussed the reason behind him being introduced in the film after almost two and a half hours.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Bobby Deol's lesser screen time in Animal

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, the director discussed the reason behind he kept audiences kept waiting for the villain for more than 2 hours, as he didn’t want a ‘routine’ entry of his villain. He said, “Everybody knew from the teaser and trailer that Bobby Deol is the villain, and I knew they were going to wait for him. So, from the beginning, right after 15 minutes into the film, you know there is a tension about the villain, but we do not see his face.”

Vanga further continues by saying, “Even after the interval, I thought I can open him, but I thought it is a very routine way to open the villain in a film. So, I made the audience wait for almost 28–30 minutes, and then I introduced him as a bridegroom.”

According to the filmmaker, he always wanted to show that Ranbir is in a low phase in contrast to the villain who is having fun and getting married for the third time. It was the difference which the director wanted to portray, and it worked, according to him.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the famous climax scene of Animal

In the same interview, he further revealed that right from the inception he had Bobby Deol in his mind for the negative role and had conceptualized the climax. He stated, “Right from the beginning, I had this thing in mind that the hero and the villain would remove their shirts and fight on the runway. So, when I imagined that, I wanted someone macho who is broader than Ranbir and more powerful than him. I could not think of anyone but Bobby sir.”

Bobby Deol on less screen time in Animal

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, Bobby Deol also talked about his lesser screen time. Notably, the actor visited the Gaiety Galaxy theater where someone had queried him about his screen time and the actor had admitted on wishing to have a bigger screen time.

Reacting to the same, while speaking to us, the actor said, “They asked me that. They asked me do I wish I had bigger screen time and I said I wish I had a bigger screen time.”

He further added, “But I knew I got an opportunity that I've got 15 days and I'm working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I know it's gonna be amazing and that's what I said. Not because I said I wanna bigger screen time. I said it because they asked me that question.Ulta padh gaya mujhpe abhi. Yehi hota hai. (It bounced back on me. It happens).”

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial making waves at the box office starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandannna, Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Karnick, Anil Kapoor, and others in the pivotal characters.

