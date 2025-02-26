Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams big production house that rejected Kabir Singh actor because he worked in Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for giving hit films like Kabir Singh, recently shared a shocking experience related to an actor who worked on his film. In the first glimpse of an interview on Game Changers with Komal Nahata, Vanga revealed that an actor from the film Kabir Singh went to audition for a big production house in Mumbai, but he was told he could not be cast because of his involvement in Kabir Singh.

Vanga did not reveal the name of the production house or the actor but expressed his frustration with how the industry operates. According to the director, the actor was rejected only because he was a part of Kabir Singh, a film that caused many debates after its release. Despite the film’s success, with Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of the lead role earning widespread attention, it also faced backlash for its portrayal of toxic masculinity.

The actor reportedly called Sandeep Reddy Vanga to inform him of the rejection. Vanga then spoke out, questioning the unfairness of this situation. He said that if the production house had such strict policies against Kabir Singh actors, they should apply the same rules to big stars who have worked with him on other projects. Vanga said, “Tu wapas wo log ko bolna chahiye tha ki now Sandeep is working with Ranbir Kapoor. Say the same thing to Ranbir Kapoor. Don’t take Triptii Dimri. Don’t take Rashmika. Don’t work with Vishal Mishra, who made that song for me."

He expressed his anger, saying he felt bad for the actor who was simply trying to grow in the industry by auditioning for different roles. He criticized the production house for rejecting the actor based on his past work rather than his talent.

Kabir Singh, released in 2019, was a remake of Vanga's own Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Despite its commercial success, the film remains controversial due to its depiction of toxic masculinity.