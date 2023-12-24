Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast Parineeti Chopra in Kabir Singh; reveals why she took an exit from Animal

Animal has made a formidable impact at the box office, garnering massive numbers since its release. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, marking his first-time pairing with Rashmika Mandanna. Notably, the original choice for the film was Parineeti Chopra, and now director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shed light on the reason behind her departure from the project. Additionally, he revealed his initial desire to cast Parineeti in his previous film, Kabir Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Parineeti Chopra’s exit from Animal

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the reason behind Parineeti Chopra's exit from his latest film, Animal. Taking full responsibility, he expressed that it was his fault and admitted to telling her, 'Ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe' (Forgive me if you can). Sandeep revealed that he had signed her a year and a half before the shoot but, for some reason, couldn't envision the character Geetanjali in her.

He elaborated, stating, "Kuch kuch characters kuch kuch logo ko set nahi hota hai" (Some characters don't suit some people).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on wanting to cast Parineeti Chopra in Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga emphasized his reliance on instincts over auditions. He disclosed that he always wanted to collaborate with Parineeti Chopra. He expressed his admiration for her acting and revealed a past desire to cast her as Preeti in Kabir Singh, a role that ultimately went to Kiara Advani. He said, “From day one I liked her acting and I always wanted to cast her as Preeti also in Kabir toh hua nahi uss time” (It did not work out).

Sandeep acknowledged that this collaboration was long overdue, stating, "I always wanted to work with her. I told her also and she also knew that."

Regarding Animal, Sandeep mentioned that he apologized to Parineeti, explaining, "Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I’m taking this decision and going ahead with some other artist." He shared that Parineeti felt bad but understood the reasons behind his decision.

Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, is currently running in cinemas.

