Sandeep Singh shelves movie on Hazrat Tipu Sultan for THIS shocking reason

In May this year, producer Sandeep Singh announced that he will make a film on Tipu Sultan, the Indian ruler commonly referred to as the Tiger of Mysore. Pawan Sharma was supposed to helm the film as its director. They mentioned that they will portray the 'brutal reality of the ruler' in the film. However, many criticized this move and the announcement was not taken lightly by the audience. Now, as per the latest development, the film will not be made.

Sandeep Singh's decision to not make Tipu Sultan

Sandeep Singh took to social media today to upload a photo that shows the picture of Tipu Sultan with black ink covering his face. He appealed to stop threatening his family and friends and announced the decision of shelving the movie. The caption reads, "The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends, and me. I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another! Love, Sandeep Singh"

Take a look at Sandip Singh's post here:

On May 4th, when Sandeep Singh announced the movie on Tipuu Sultan, he wrote, "I was shocked to learn the true reality of Tipu Sultan. The story gave me goosebumps. This is the cinema I personally believe in. Whether it's PM Narendra Modi, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Main Atal Hoon or Bal Shivaji - my films stand for truth. I think people knew what a tyrant Tipu Sultan was but chose to ignore it. And this is exactly what I want to showcase on 70mm. Honestly, he doesn't even deserve to be called a Sultan. I was brainwashed into believing him to be a brave heart as shown in our history textbooks. But nobody knows his malevolent side. I want to expose his dark side for the future generation."

