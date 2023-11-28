Sandeep Vanga Reddy is 'glad' Ranbir Kapoor's Animal got A certificate; answers if it will earn Rs 1000 crore

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol starrer Animal is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film has been generating a lot of buzz before its release through its trailer and promos. Recently, its director Sandeep Vanga Reddy spoke about the A certificate given to the film and its box office prospects.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy on Animal

In an interview with The Hindu, Animal helmer Sandeep Vanga Reddy spoke about the A (adult-only) certificate given to the film by the CBFC. He said that he is glad it got that certificate as its not for under 18 kids.

He said, "As far as Animal is concerned, I’d like to say that I am glad it got an A certificate. It is not for anyone under the age of 18. I will not be taking my son Arjun, my brother’s kids or any of my cousin’s children to watch this film in the theatres. Maybe I will have another child-friendly cut of the film for them. I have children in my extended family between eight months and 17 years and this film is not for them."

The director also spoke about the Ranbir Kapoor starrer's commercial prospects, stating that he cannot predict if it will make 800 or 1000 crore. "But I can confidently say that the film will move, titillate and make the audience think", he added.

About Animal

Animal marks the first collaboration between Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Vanga Reddy and Ranbir Kapoor. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. It was earlier supposed to drop in August but it was pushed due to some pending post-production work.

The film's over 3-hour-long runtime has been creating buzz. Both Sandeep and Ranbir have expressed that the film will speak for itself and the duration is justified.

