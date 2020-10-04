Sandip Ssingh on AIIMS statement in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Final word will rest with CBI's enquiry report

The AIIMS team has reportedly ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Here's what the late actor's friend Sandip Ssingh has to say about the same.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s probe has grabbed nationwide attention. The CBI had asked a forensic team from AIIMS to re-examine the late actor’s cause of death. Now, the team has reportedly submitted the conclusive report to the central agency. According to the latest reports, the possibility of a murder angle is ruled out in the same. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who was leading the forensic team, has issued a statement about the same while highlighting that it is a conclusive one.

Now, Sandip Ssingh, who happens to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, has reacted and opened up on the same. He asks the reason behind people reacting without knowing the actual facts of the matter. Ssingh further mentions that the late actor’s family, friends, and well-wishers wanted a CBI enquiry in the matter post which the NCB probe also began at the backdrop. He then gets talking about how a few people made a mockery of the ongoing investigation.

Sandip Ssingh then says that he has read Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s statement. However, he also questions as to why is everyone not waiting for CBI’s comments or conclusive statement. He further says that although the doctor has released his statement, the final word will rest in CBI’s enquiry report. For the unversed, Ssingh was present during the time when Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the late actor’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh has said that he is highly perturbed with the AIIMS report. He also plans to approach the CBI director for a fresh forensic team.

